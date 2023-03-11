The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

ACT Brumbies secure tense Super Rugby victory over Queensland Reds

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated March 11 2023 - 10:13pm, first published 9:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT Brumbies celebrate Lachlan Lonergan's try in Saturday night's victory over the Reds. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT Brumbies have tightened their grip on their mantle as Australia's leading Super Rugby franchise with a tense 23-17 victory over the Queensland Reds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.