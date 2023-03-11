ACT Brumbies secure tense Super Rugby victory over Queensland Reds

The ACT Brumbies have tightened their grip on their mantle as Australia's leading Super Rugby franchise with a tense 23-17 victory over the Queensland Reds.
Stephen Larkham's side led 13-0 at half-time before the Reds came hard at their opponents and looked a chance of stealing the match.
Ultimately the Brumbies held firm and tackled their way to victory over their fierce rivals to maintain their undefeated start to the season.
It was a night of high drama, with a Noah Lolesio try disallowed due to a communications breakdown by the referees, while most of the 8501 fans at Canberra Stadium were in uproar after a questionable pass led to the Reds' third try.
The opening 15 minutes was largely played between the two 22-metre zones, neither side able to generate prime attacking opportunities.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Eventually, the Brumbies gained the upper hand and slowly turned the screws on their opponents.
The Reds were unable to penetrate the ACT defensive line and were forced to kick the ball away on multiple occasions.
The Brumbies made the most of the possession and worked their way down into the attacking end of the field.
The pressure eventually turned into points, White making the most of a broken defensive line to cross next to the posts.
Lolesio added a penalty goal six minutes later to make it 13-0 and it looked like the Brumbies would extend their margin before the break.
The Reds held on grimly and managed to escape without suffering any further damage, however they entered the sheds on the back foot and needing a big turnaround after the break.
Queensland coach Brad Thorn made a key substitution at halftime, experienced flyhalf James O'Connor replacing youngster Tom Lynagh.
The change had immediate results, the Reds controlling the opening minutes of the second half and eventually crossing courtesy of Harry Wilson.
The try cut the deficit to six, however a penalty from the kickoff allowed the Brumbies to hit straight back through a Lolesio penalty goal.
The match opened up midway through the second half, Jordan Petaia crossing for the Reds before Lachlam Lonergan finished off a perfectly executed rolling maul to make it 23-12.
From there, the Reds took control, O'Connor ensuring the match was played inside the Brumbies defensive half.
It took 12 minutes, but eventually Petaia crossed for his second, bringing the Reds within six and setting up a tense final 10 minutes.
Lolesio looked to have sealed the contest with a 77th minute try, only for the touch judge to intervene and pull play back.
The flyhalf had a chance to ice the match with a tough shot at penalty goal, however it was waved away and the Reds had one last shot at victory.
The Brumbies held firm and forced a turnover before Lolesio booted the ball into touch.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.