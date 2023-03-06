The first thing they tell you about Love Shuck is the Black Opal Stakes hopeful is a bit of a maniac.
But Canberra trainer Todd Smart's bargain buy is a genuine chance to salute in Canberra's greatest race at Thoroughbred Park on Sunday.
Smart's two-year-old gelding was purchased for $6000 at last year's Scone yearling sales, yet will nominate for the $250,000 Black Opal Stakes [1200m] as a genuine chance to end a 12-year drought for local trainers in the biggest event on the Canberra Racing Club's calendar.
Love Shuck was first past the post in three trials and won its first start in Albury last month, holding off a series of challengers down the straight.
Now Smart hopes to replicate the dose on a vastly bigger scale as officials bank on a combined crowd of more than 12,000 over the weekend, with Sunday's Black Opal Stakes followed by the Canberra Cup at Thoroughbred Park a day later.
"Sometimes you go to these races and you haven't got much hope, but we're a genuine hope," Smart said.
"He's a horse that has got a few little things wrong, it's just taken him a few trials to get him up to speed. He's trialled against some nice horses.
"If you're going to go into a Black Opal, you really need to be a readymade horse. The trip away, it's done him the world of good, going to Albury, and I think he has trained on.
"We decided not to run him in the preview, we decided to give him a trip away to Albury and he just got the job done. I think there's still a lot to come of him."
Love Shuck is among a host of contenders in the hunt for the Black Opal Stakes, with Ciaron Maher and David Eustace nominating a range of talented two-year-olds for the 50th edition of Canberra racing's showpiece event.
Smart had planned to debut Love Shuck in the $50,000 Gold Coast Turf Club Clan O'Sullivan [1000m] at Thoroughbred Park - but the gelding had other plans.
Love Shuck was set to feature in the first leg of the Canberra Speed Series in the first edition of the 50,000 Clan O'Sullivan, only to be scratched after dislodging jockey Billy Owen on the way to the barriers, slipping out of the mounting yard and bucking his way down the straight.
A result of a small saddle, perhaps, because "he hasn't done it since and hasn't looked like doing it".
So off to Albury Love Shuck went, driving through for an early lead despite being kept off the fence before holding firm down the straight to win on debut.
"This horse has improved off Albury's run. I gave him a trip away to race against older horses at Albury, it helped a bit. That race, and that win, I think he's going to improve off it. I expect him to run well," Smart said.
"We'll probably take the earmuffs off him for this start and get him back to his home track. Obviously he has trialled well, his first race was good. I'm looking forward to Sunday, I think he's a massive chance.
"It would be awesome. All my owners and this horse are very excited, and so am I."
Smart's Loose Love will run in the Class Two 1600m on Sunday, with trainers again vying for the Barbara Joseph Medal, which will be awarded to the leading trainer at the two-day carnival, while jockeys compete for the Darren Beadman Medal with points awarded on a three-two-one basis at the end of each race.
"[Loose Love] ran yesterday, ran a nice fifth. The main goal has always been the Class Two 1600m. We've got Jay Ford onboard," Smart said.
"I'm not quite sure who I've got on Love Shuck yet, I'm just seeing who is available and where we're up to with him. I'll definitely have those two on the Sunday."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
