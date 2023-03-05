The ACT Brumbies will return home full of confidence and eager to play in front of a big crowd at Canberra Stadium next weekend.
Stephen Larkham's side has secured two hard-fought victories in Sydney and Melbourne to open their season and build momentum ahead of Saturday's showdown with the Queensland Reds.
The two teams have engaged in some fierce battles in recent years, both franchises battling for Super Rugby AU supremacy.
The Brumbies are keen to engage with the community to help crowds grow at Canberra Stadium and two wins from two matches helps leading into their first home game.
Larkham said the focus over the next couple of days will be on recovering from a physically taxing 25-20 victory over the Auckland Blues before they turn their focus towards Saturday night.
The coach hopes to see the first signs of his recent work engaging with the community at Canberra Stadium next week.
"We've spoken about our engagement in the community and whether we're giving back to the community enough," Larkham said. "There were some good passages and signs in the first couple of games.
"I don't think we've lost anything from last year. The quality of game play last year was outstanding and the boys have continued that this year. It's exciting, no doubt about that.
"It was a tough performance tonight, something that everyone back home can be proud of. The way we had to fight through that number of tackles made, the size of the opposition, the heat and the emotions of the last few weeks, it's something everyone at home can be proud of.
"We're not reading too much into what we've done over the last two weeks. We'll get away from the game and try come with as much energy as possible so the home crowd can enjoy a good performance."
The Brumbies will be without their skipper for Saturday's contest after Allan Alaalatoa failed a head injury assessment early in Sunday's win over the Blues.
Larkham confirmed post-match the prop will sit out next week's game as medical staff follow new World Rugby concussion protocols. Hooker Connal McInerney missed the victory over the Blues following a head knock in round one, however he is expected to be available for selection against the Reds.
Alaalatoa suffered two concussions while playing for the Wallabies last year and the Brumbies will be patient as they manage his return to play.
The skipper's injury saw Rhys van Nek injected into the contest in the 10th minute and he played a key role in the win.
The prop set a dominant platform at scrum, working with loosehead James Slipper to force a number of penalties.
Fellow youngster Blake Schoupp was also impressive after coming off the bench and secured a crucial turnover late in the match.
Larkham was thrilled with the performances of both men and has faith they will continue to deliver when called upon throughout the season.
"The minutes (Rhys) had to play and battle with different looseheads, he kept resetting himself and going at the next scrum, it was outstanding," Larkham said. "First and foremost a tighthead has to make sure their primary role is achieved, that's around the scrum and lineout, he did that exceptionally well.
"We saw from Schoupp the energy he brings on to the field, he had a turnover and was excellent at set piece."
It hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in his transition to rugby union but the Blues centre produced some flashes of brilliance on Sunday.
The 29-year-old ran for 66 metres, broke three tackles and had one linebreak in his side's loss to the Brumbies.
He was particularly dangerous throughout an entertaining first half before receiving limited opportunities in a tight second half.
Rumours have emerged of Tuivasa-Sheck's desire to return to rugby league after a two-year stint in rugby union.
The World Cup looms as a make or break moment and Sunday showed he remains in the mix for a place in the All Blacks squad.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
