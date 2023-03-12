The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra's racing community sends message to ACT Greens on Black Opal Stakes Day

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated March 12 2023 - 7:49pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Norm Gardner-trained Delacour was the Canberra trainer's second winner of the day. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

They might be under attack from the ACT Greens and ever-rising workers' compensation costs, but Canberra's trainers have sent a clear message they're not going anywhere.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.