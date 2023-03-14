The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Music, Theatre, Arts
Review

Review: Magda Cebokli's abstracts are tough, cerebral and elegant

By Sasha Grishin
Updated March 15 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Art - Sasha Grishin

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Music, Theatre & Arts
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.