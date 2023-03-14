The second series of paintings in the exhibition also stems from a Spanish source, in this instance, Gaud's unforgettable Sagrada Familia in Barcelona. Cebokli has translated her journey of walking through the architect's organic forms negotiating light and space that have been somehow magically transfixed through sacred geometry into a number of minimal paintings. None of the series of paintings is specifically tied down through location, they are more suggestive and abstracted inspirations.