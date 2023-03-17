Regular readers might recall John Evans, the energetic former IT worker-cum-Pastor, who, over the last 20 years has detailed over 1400 bushwalks in and around the ACT on his knockout blog.
With an average walk length of 15 kilometres (and many, much longer) that equates to about 21,000 kilometres of hiking - about half the distance around the equator. Whoa!
Little wonder John received an OAM for services to bushwalking and the community in 2021.
Now he's at it again, the bushwalker-extraordinaire having just led walks through every single one of Canberra Nature Park's reserves.
"A list is important to a pedantic pensioner," he muses, adding "so I thought I'd run a series of Canberra Bushwalking Club walks in all 39 reserves."
John began his unusual quest in June last year, while still recovering from multiple myeloma (cancer of the blood plasma), when he bravely ticked-off Red Hill as his first of the 39.
"Walking is great exercise and nature is a gentle reminder that each and every day is precious and to be enjoyed" declares John, who is now in partial remission, and who, this week, invited me to join him on a stroll through the last of the 39 - Dunlop Grasslands Nature Reserve in West Belconnen.
While attempting to keep up with the inspirational septuagenarian, between puffs, I asked John to reveal his favourite reserves.
"All of them!" he exclaimed.
Thankfully, with a bit of coaxing John eventually spilled the beans on his Top 10. How many have you visited?
Ever heard of this one? Its name means 'wet lands' in Ngunnawal, not wetlands but wet lands. Sullivans Creek and many small tributaries criss-cross it. Walk north-south along the Old Well Station Road; tackle the currently head-high Phalaris grass via kangaroo tracks to their daytime resting 'nests' in the east. Some lovely old growth trees on the eastern border. Look up for wedged tailed eagles.
Many would have trekked the Canberra Centenary Trail through this area on the ACT's northern border. Detour to the eastern ridge of Gecko Hills, Old Joe Hill and Gooroo Hill. You can even see ACT border markers, over 100 years old. Alternatively enter the reserve from the western side via the recently opened WildBark Centre (enjoy a cuppa!) and follow the Ground to Sky Walk to Sammy's Hill.
Although situated just north-east of Queanbeyan, this seldom-visited reserve and the adjoining Kowen Escarpment Nature Reserve area is hidden away in that north-easter part (the Penguin's Head) of the ACT. The well-maintained foot track follows high above the rushing river, providing extensive vistas down the gorge. Lovely stands of Brittle Gum. Look out for reflections in the still pools.
A popular spot for the time-poor needing exercise, or a leisurely stroll to take in gulps of fresh air. Explore a little and you'll find some great rock platforms on the western flank with expansive views over suburbs to the distant ranges.
The usual entry up the Banks Steep Track can be circumvented by scrambling up the nearby creek line, but you still need to give those calves a good work out. Big Monks is a cameo spot with trig and tree and huge views. The Kurrajong at 'Little Monks' has a stone throne under it and farther down hacked into the side of the hill is Andrew Cunningham's 1910 so-called Black and White mine. It's fun to plunge down any of the spurs to Banks. Mt Rob Roy provides filtered views and, around 2km west you can visit 'Rob Roy-Lanyon Falls' (usually dry, but a spectacular sight after heavy rain).
Along with the adjoining Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve, Mulligans Flat is surrounded by a predator-proof fence. Quolls, curlews, and bettongs have been introduced into Australia's largest single Box-gum Grassy-woodland area managed for conservation. You'll nearly always see a shingleback lizard. A stunning feature is the Gungahlin Quartz Ridge in the south-west of the reserve.
Vegetated primarily by open woodland, this reserve has many easy walking tracks starting off Narrabundah Lane in Symonston. Of non-natural interest are three powder magazines, built in the late 1950s (and since restored) to contain explosives used at the nearby Mugga Quarry.
Cooleman Ridge provides magnificent views to the serried ranges west of Canberra, the Bullen Range, Tidbinbilla Range, and glimpses to the Brindabellas. Walk on fire trails to take in these views.
Many each day make the trek up the Kokoda Track from behind the Australian War Memorial to the lookout at the top but there is much more to explore, including old quarry sites in the south-east and the bush labyrinth in the north-west. Don't miss the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders War Memorial.
A multitude of walking tracks in this centrally located reserve. Maybe try a walk at night, with your head torch set to red to maintain your night vision. Follow the ridge-top track from the Red Hill car park through Davidson trig to overlook Hindmarsh Drive. Great Canberra night lights.
You can find details of all of John's Canberra Nature Park walks in Johnny Boy's Walkabout Blog. Just activate the 'Completed Walks' tab and look for the relevant nature reserve in the Walk column trip descriptions.
Earlier this week, Amanda Horne of Narrabundah captured on film this scene of a very still Manuka Pool at dawn.
"It's a special time of year for lap swimmers (lappies) when it's peaceful on the pool surface, the mornings are becoming darker and the lights are on", reports Amanda.
However, the crystal-clear 25-degree water won't be so still this weekend, the last of the season, when, for 24 hours from midday Saturday March 18 - midday Sunday March 19, a dedicated bunch of lappies at Manuka Pool will be swimming their hearts out for Laps for Life, a campaign to support youth mental health and the prevention of suicide.
"Last year, we raised $15,000 and finished in the top 10 teams across the whole country," reports Bryan Pasfield, pool manager, adding "and this season we're well on our way to surpass that effort and are currently sitting in third place."
And if you've ever fancied a midnight dip, it's not too late to register. "We still have time slots available all throughout the 24-hour period, however are particularly looking to fill those slots from midnight through to 7am," reports Bryan. "Here is your unique chance to experience a late night/early morning swim under lights without the fear of getting caught," he muses, referring to historical reports of daring Canberrans jumping the fence for midnight cool-offs.
More: www.lapsforlife.com.au/ and search for Manuka Pool Lappers.
Rating: Medium
Cryptic Clue: Old in every sense of the word
How to enter: Email your guess along with your name and address to tym@iinet.net.au The first correct email sent after 10am, Saturday, March 18 wins a double pass to Dendy, the Home of Quality Cinema.
Last week: Congratulations to Cathy Hartigan of Yarralumla who was first to identify last week's photo (inset) as the cellar in the old kitchen at Lanyon Homestead. Cathy just beat John Moore of Kambah and Maureen Marshall of Nicholls to the prize.
Last week's exposé on the five adventurers who indulged in a cocktail party atop the Castle in the Budawangs prompted a bulging mailbag.
Most readers, including Caroline Bradly, were in awe at the daredevil diners. "It's a hell of a hike to the top, I can't imagine carrying a table up there" she attests.
"That's one place you'll wish you didn't lean back on your chair," muses Josh Pedersen.
Meanwhile, the photo brought back nightmarish memories for Frank Bergersen of Kambah who climbed to the top of the Castle several years ago.
"It remains indelibly imprinted on my memory as it is one of just a few occasions when I felt my life was in real and imminent danger," he recalls, adding "there was just one fixed fairly tatty rope on the final pitch to the summit plateau, but to get to that you had to profile around on top of a sloping boulder while hugging the face of a large boulder in front of you."
"At your back was a 50-metre vertical drop ... stumble and you die," reports Frank. "I was happy to have achieved the climb, but was solid in my vow to never do it again."
Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.
