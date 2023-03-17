The usual entry up the Banks Steep Track can be circumvented by scrambling up the nearby creek line, but you still need to give those calves a good work out. Big Monks is a cameo spot with trig and tree and huge views. The Kurrajong at 'Little Monks' has a stone throne under it and farther down hacked into the side of the hill is Andrew Cunningham's 1910 so-called Black and White mine. It's fun to plunge down any of the spurs to Banks. Mt Rob Roy provides filtered views and, around 2km west you can visit 'Rob Roy-Lanyon Falls' (usually dry, but a spectacular sight after heavy rain).