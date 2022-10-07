The 'other' way to climb Mt Ainslie that few Canberrans know about

Pistol club: The pistol club (not connected to the military firing range) was formed in 1956 by a group of Peace Officers Guard (later becoming the Commonwealth Police). The first shots of the club were fired into the banks of the Molonglo River, just below Government House, before the club moved to the lower quarry site on Mt Ainslie in 1959. In 1958 they changed their name from the Peace Officers Guard Pistol Club to the National Pistol Club (NPC) and in 1983 the NPC merged with the current Canberra National Pistol Club whose range is now on the eastern side of the Mt Ainslie Drive.