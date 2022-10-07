The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The 'other' way to climb Mt Ainslie that few Canberrans know about

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
Updated October 7 2022 - 3:40am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you're fit and able, you can't claim you are a true Canberran if you haven't walked up Mt Ainslie at least once. Of course, for many of us, it's part of a daily or weekly routine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.