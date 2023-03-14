You've heard of an open day; this is an open evening. And it's a first for Government House.
The public is invited to enjoy the grand home and gardens on what promises to be a beautifully balmy afternoon and evening on Friday.
Gates will be open from 3pm to 7pm on Friday. No registration is required. It's a tres casual night at the historic home and grounds in Yarralumla.
Government House spokesman Rob Ayling said there was a desire for the estate to be used as often as possible, with also in the works an Easter egg hunt in the April school holidays, an artists' morning and yoga on the lawns for World Yoga Day in June.
Having Government House open on a Friday afternoon and evening was just another innovation, the staff coming up with the idea during a meeting in the afternoon, approaching golden hour, when they thought it would be a beautiful time of the day to welcome in people.
"We usually have an open day on a Saturday morning from 10am to 2pm and that's a busy time for families, with sport and everything else, so we thought this might be a time that will make it more accessible to people," Mr Ayling said.
The evening open day allows visitors to tour the house and grounds after work. You can also spread a rug and enjoy picnic against the setting sun, on the lawns or on the lake side. There is plenty of room for the kids to run around.
Food and drink are available to purchase - or bring your own. There will also be live music.
Parking is available on Dunrossil Drive.
Shuttle buses are running from Woden (via the Weston Park and Ride) and Civic (via Regatta Point, and Langton Crescent after Newlands Street). Buses depart every 30 minutes.
Pets are not permitted (other than service animals).
