Lake Burley Griffin to Sydney Harbour seaplane trials begin

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated March 15 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 2:50pm
City-to-city commutes by seaplane between Sydney Harbour and Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra have now moved a jump closer with the start of trials to assess safety and noise.

