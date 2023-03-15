Some Canberra healthcare workers including graduate nurses can access a new wellbeing app, the ACT government says.
The app is being used initially by 500 workers, with an extra 500 by the end of the year.
The government said anonymous data will be collected to assess its efficacy and track the wellbeing of Canberra Health Services staff.
Minister for Health Rachel Stephen-Smith said the Mayo Clinic Well-Being Index app is one of the first initiatives chosen by staff as part of the ACT Government's $8.5 million Health Workforce Wellbeing and Recovery Fund.
The fund was established to support healthcare staff following staff shortages and fatigue following the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is also designed to improve staff retention and improve culture, Ms Stephen-Smith has previously said.
"The app provides an opportunity for staff to check in and measure their own wellbeing and helps leadership teams to identify areas across Canberra Health Services that may require more support," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
"Staff can complete a simple well-being assessment and then access immediate resources relevant to how they are feeling at that point in time.
"Information is anonymously shared with Canberra Health Services who can track how staff are feeling over a longer period. This information will help Canberra Health Services to implement more initiatives and programs that help with staff burn out and promote wellbeing."
The website for the app said it is used by more than 800 healthcare organisations to reduce burnout.
It said the app anonymously measures wellbeing in less than a minute, delivers "comprehensive reporting to team leaders" and tracks individual and organisational progress over time.
The app is being rolled out in stages, the minister said.
"Starting with 500 licences to several different cohorts across Canberra Health Services. This includes graduate nursing staff, a group who we know require more support and guidance as they begin their health careers," she said.
An additional 500 people will be able to access the app by the end of the year, when it will then be reviewed.
Two other initiatives supported by the fund are also in the works, the minister said.
The government said a wellbeing peer support program and restorative wellness space are expected to be operational in April.
"These initiatives are evidence-based, co-designed and chosen by Canberra Health Services staff," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
The also helped pay for a nationwide recruitment campaign to encourage healthcare workers to work in the ACT.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
