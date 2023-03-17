The taskforce chair Sam Mostyn, speaking at the National Press Club, said they are recommending a restoration of the Parenting Payment Single to at least high-school age. While this is essential to right the shameful wrong imposed by the Howard and Gillard governments, more than 230,000 single parents already on the Parenting Payment Single would receive no help from this change. Ms Mostyn also said they are also recommending abolishing the Parents Next program which can be imposed when children are as young as nine months old. We've heard shocking evidence of far too many single parents, mostly mothers, having their family's income suspended resulting in, as Senator Katy Gallagher said on radio "losing money when you're already, you know, living hand to mouth and trying to raise children".