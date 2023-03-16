Things are about to heat up at Verity Lane Market with the launch of Chilli Week.
Running from March 16 to 25, the event promises to be a spicy celebration of all things chilli, with all the vendors serving up their hottest and most delicious chilli-inspired dishes from all over the world.
Dishes include an indulgent dan dan loaded fries - made up of pork mince, homemade chilli oil and aioli sauce - from Superbao and a chilli chicken ayam rarang from Rasa Rosa which is not for the faint hearted.
Pasta Artigiana will feature a fierce and fiery penne all'arrabbiata "alla tua", translating to "your way," where diners can select from a range of fresh chilli to include in their pasta, and finally, Pizza Artigiana will hero their nduja and cheese and inferno pizzas with the option of adding nonna's famous hot sauce.
"Everybody wants a bit of spice in their life and Chilli Week is the ultimate excuse to get spicy," says Verity Lane operations manager, Ben Answerth.
"We're on the brink of winter in Canberra and enjoying the last few weeks of warmth in the city so we thought this would be the perfect time to heat things up in our kitchens and on our plates, too.
"All of the dishes on offer for Chilli Week have strong connections to our vendor's cultural roots including Singapore, Indonesia, China and Italy.
"These countries relish their spicy food and in many ways are famous for it. We can't wait to share this experience with our customers and really rouse their taste buds."
With every vendor offering up their spiciest dishes, the bar is no exception, featuring a range of chilli-infused cocktails set to make mouths water. This includes a spicy passionfruit margarita with a lively house made habanero infused agave.
And if things get a little too hot?
"Don't worry, if you really need a glass of milk to calm the mouth down, we'll have that available too," says Answerth.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
