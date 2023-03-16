Small gardens also need something to draw the eye. It might be a stunning weeping mulberry, though that will be bare mid-winter. A fountain surrounded by flowers or silver ornamental sage or English lavender bushes - anything that looks good all year around - will suddenly make our whole garden seem larger. Statues, an ornamental stone wall or outdoor pizza oven, a topiary horse, or even a collection of garden gnomes can have the same effect. They don't need to be in the middle of the garden, just add complexity - and be beautiful.