The one weed ginger lilies can't seem to conquer is kikuyu grass. Kikuyu grass is only loved by cows. The kikuyu roots can't compete with the ginger lily rhizomes underground. Instead kikuyu sends out runners and smothers the lillies instead. We need a statue of whoever bought kikuyu grass to Australia, so we can have an annual "throw rotten tomatoes at them" day, good squelchy fun for everyone. We might even have a rogues gallery for the importers of rabbits, sparrows, starlings, and other ferals, though not for the bloke who first brought feral pigs here, because that was Captain James Cook, who I have a soft spot for. No, he didn't "discover" Australia, nor did he have any right to "claim" it, but he did make extremely good maps, kept a clean ship, and, rare for those days, made sure the young men on his ship weren't abused and had every chance to study and be promoted. James Cook was also so fond of the goat who travelled on his first Australian voyage that he took her home with him. The reaction of his wife to an elderly, stroppy nanny goat is not recorded. Any bloke who has travelled past the spice islands and says to his wife "sorry, I forgot the cinnamon, but look what I've bought you instead, darling" has courage indeed.