ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has torpedoed hopes the A-League's arrival in Canberra will fast track plans for a new stadium in the city as his focus shifts to a Bruce redevelopment.
Barr has long declared year-round content would be required to make an investment in a Civic stadium viable, and the birth of a new A-League men's team ahead of the 2024-25 season will give Canberra exactly that.
But a project that would likely cost Canberrans up to $700 million is on the backburner despite a renewed push from ACT Senator David Pocock, with Barr adamant an ageing Canberra Stadium is fit to house a men's soccer team.
A push for a convention centre and stadium precinct on the site of the Civic pool has been backed by Canberra's peak tourism, business, hospitality and sporting bodies, while the prospect of building on Commonwealth Park has emerged as a new option.
Barr's preference to redevelop Canberra Stadium is a blow to those ambitions, sparking new fears the hope for a world-class venue in the city is dead in the water.
MORE SPORT
"No, it doesn't. I think it was already factored in. I don't think that it really alters the situation at all," Barr said when asked if the new A-League team would impact his stadium vision.
"The bid team, through the [Australian Professional Leagues], made it very clear that it's not a prerequisite. It's not like a Tasmanian situation, where the sporting code is trying to hold the governments to ransom in relation to a stadium.
"Canberra Stadium is fit for purpose for an A-League team."
Clubs and supporters have been yearning for a new stadium amid frustration about Canberra Stadium's lack of covered seating, venue design, and a lack of match day atmosphere around Bruce.
Canberra Stadium will be home to the Canberra Raiders, ACT Brumbies and an ALM team while plans for a new venue or a Bruce makeover are mapped out, with federal government funding looming as a critical piece in the hopes of an entirely new venue.
The ACT government has already been engaged in discussions with the Australian Sports Commission about the future of the 64 hectare AIS campus at Bruce, with Barr keen to reinvest in the precinct.
"We're looking for an MOU between the territory government and the Sports Commission around the redevelopment of that precinct. Initially, there had been some suggestion that the AIS might divest of a significant amount of land and that would be available for housing and other uses," Barr said.
"I think that's largely now off the agenda and what's being proposed is a rejuvenation of the sports facilities with the potential for some ancillary precinct improvements, like hotels.
"I'd love to see either Bentspoke or Capital set up one of their facilities out there, not dissimilar to what they have out there at Dairy Flat at Fyshwick or in Mitchell. That sort of thing, those sorts of activities that could be part of a rejuvenated AIS precinct.
"I think issues are clearing up as it relates to the AIS precinct, as well. I think we've had some clearer statements from the Sports Commission in relation to their vision for the precinct.
"I guess, first and foremost that the AIS is staying in Canberra is the good news. The next level of engagement is really around how we work together to redevelop that precinct."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.