Jack Waterford | Anthony Albanese is a pale shadow of Paul Keating, even on the AUKUS subs deal

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
Updated March 17 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 12:10pm
Paul Keating did all Australians, and all the world, an important favour over the past week. That he has significantly enraged some people from his old party may underline the lasting service he has done for the public interest, and, perhaps for peace in our time. It was also a reminder of his capacity for invective and argument, and serious capacity to mangle those with whom he disagreed. Until the other day, a journalist had to be my age to have had one of his lacerating but free character readings. I remember mine well.

