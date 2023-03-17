The two major party leaders, and a few of their ministers, knew. It was much the same in the other two countries. All agreed in short that the public did not need to know, or to be consulted or heard before any deal was signed. You could argue, in theory, that the political leaders represent us, and knew best about the need for secrecy. I don't think so. The politicians might say that this secrecy was essential given the delicacy of any arrangements involving weapons of war, or the risks of security appreciations of the danger posed by China and other potential enemies, or the partners' individual appreciation of their national security interest. The community, presumably, has no choice but to trust its leaders. And for the next 50 or more years, if the fundamental circumstance remained unchanged? The fundamental circumstance, of course, is that the US is determined that China will never be allowed to grow or expand to a point that America's capacity to dominate China's neighbourhood is in any way threatened.