Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney insists there is no division in the Voice referendum working group as it works towards finalising the question that will be put to the people.
Ms Burney said the wording should be revealed when the federal government introduces the Constitution Alteration Bill to Parliament in the final sitting week in March.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is yet to set a date for the national referendum, but said it won't clash with the AFL and NRL grand finals in September, suggesting it could be held in October or later.
South Australia is set to legislate its Voice to Parliament in a special parliamentary sitting on March 26.
The referendum working group held its latest meeting in Adelaide to debate final recommendations on the question that Australians will be asked to vote upon later this year.
The meeting included Ms Burney and South Australian members of parliament who discussed the state's progress towards a First Nations Voice.
It is understood that some Senate crossbenchers at the meeting clashed with Ms Burney in discussions over sovereignty.
"There is no division. I want to make that extraordinarily clear. The wording will be decided on in the near future," Ms Burney said.
Ms Burney said the government was continuing to consult with the referendum working and engagement groups, but did not say if the wording of the question had been settled yet.
"It's a once in a generation chance to make sure that there is recognition and to make sure there is representation," Ms Burney said.
"Australia is on the verge of doing something remarkable. It is on the verge of recognising First Nations people in a way that's going to make us feel all proud and walk taller on the day after the referendum."
Ms Burney said she had been looking at the lessons from the South Australian Voice to Parliament, particularly on consultation and engagement.
"I'm not saying that we're going to mirror everything, but what I'm saying it's been really helpful to listen to what the South Australian model is, but most importantly, that it's actually about to happen," she said.
"And it's there to complement and support the work that we're doing."
South Australian Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Kyam Maher said he hoped the state's model would "provide some comfort for people" in the lead up to the national referendum.
"We will provide some comfort that no harm can come of this. The worst thing that can happen with our Voice to Parliament and a federal Voice for Parliament is that Aboriginal people's voices will be better heard."
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
