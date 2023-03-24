Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. We've got the latest on a bid to bring the NBL back to the capital and how much it costs you to invade the pitch at Canberra Stadium.
The NBL's expansion plans have left the back courts of Belconnen buzzing about a rebirth of the Canberra Cannons, but we hear another NBL team has tried to strike a deal in the capital.
The Illawarra Hawks have attempted to form a partnership with the WNBL's Canberra Capitals - but any hopes of taking over the club's licence have been shot down by the nine-time champions.
But money talks and Capitals officials are open to double-headers with the Hawks in Canberra and Wollongong if the finances stack up.
The cash-strapped Hawks' bid to make another move into Canberra comes after previous attempts to prise money out of the ACT government to bring games to the capital fell on deaf ears.
Hawks bosses had previously tried to forge an agreement to secure the foundation club's future, but the territory's political power brokers have been hesitant to pour money into the NBL.
The University of Canberra could be the league's saving grace if expansion plans take shape amid talk they could look to buy a licence.
The university already owns the licence for the Capitals, and received funding in last year's federal budget for a feasibility study on creating a hybrid basketball stadium to seat up to 7000 people.
Capitals bosses Lucille Bailie and Carrie Graf denied talk of an approach from the Hawks to buy the club but said they are open to double-headers.
"That's an ongoing thing. Right now, it's end of season, we debrief this season and then we start with all the stakeholders - WNBL, NBL - and we look at the schedule for next season," Bailie said.
"You've got to walk before you can run. You need to get a schedule and a season built, and to be talking with different stakeholders at the same time. That's the extent of that."
There must have been something in the air in Canberra last week, or at least the air around Canberra Stadium anyway.
Two idiots jumped the fence at the Brumbies game and another three attempted to do the same at the Raiders less than 24 hours later. Security managed to stop two of the three, but one got away and ran the length of the field.
It got us thinking: how much is the fine for being a pitch invader at Canberra Stadium? Well, there isn't one.
But if you're planning to do the same at the next Brumbies or Raiders home games, you better think again because the loophole is about to close.
There is an ACT Major Events Act, which stipulates a pitch invader can be fined a maximum up to $8000. At the moment it only applies to some events, but there are moves to make it permanent across anything happening at ACT government venues.
When it is brought in, it will make Canberra invasions more expensive than Sydney ($5500) but slightly less than Melbourne (almost $10,000)
Security has already been ramped up, with extra training and measures to be put in place for the next home games next weekend, and the NRL and Super Rugby have talked about imposing bans on anyone who reckons it's worth the risk.
The rumour mill had "cows and bulldozers" coming in to turn a Narrabundah golf course into a farm.
But the rebranded Canberra Public Golf Course is alive - and you can even bring your dog along to show it.
New owners Michael Waring and Jonno McPhillips are transforming an overgrown goat track into your favourite course - the one Canberra has been waiting for.
They're the kind of blokes who post photos of John Daly just being John Daly on Instagram every Tuesday. They reckon double bogeys are sweetened by a beer. There's even a food truck by the fairway.
They've started a no-collar kind of club "from scratch" since taking over in October.
"We didn't get phone numbers, we didn't get contacts, we didn't get websites. We were even without power for the first weekend," McPhillips said.
"We started from scratch and we've come up with a new name and a rebrand, and a desire to improve and get people back enjoying it, especially with a big focus to families and your non-traditional golfers.
"It's a relaxed atmosphere. We're not really worried about dress codes and all the traditional golf course rules. We're pretty relaxed on what we'll let people get away with. One of those is bring your dog. As long as it's tied to your buggy or someone is walking it, why not?"
Canberra Public Golf Course will host the "Out of Office 2023 Classic" on March 31, raising funds for Roundabout Canberra.
The only problem with mobile phones is we use them for everything these days. You need it to record the Viking clap, then to buy your food and catch a ride home from Canberra Stadium. So when the towers go down, it causes chaos.
We had plenty of calls this week about the mobile dead zone at the stadium during the Raiders-Sharks clash last weekend. Some thought the towers might've been jammed with more than 14,000 people at the ground on a warm autumn evening.
Turns out it was a power fault, and two towers went down just before kick-off. Telstra phones were affected, and some food and beverage outlets were offline as well.
We're told the issue will be fixed for another NRL-Super Rugby double-header next week.
From Narrabundah Ballpark to the most-watched baseball game in history. Some transition, right?
Canberra fans would remember Shota Imanaga, who spent the 2018-19 season pitching for the Cavalry in the Australian Baseball League. He has just played for Japan in the final of the World Baseball Classic against the United States in Miami.
Broadcast audiences exceeded 60 million for games throughout the tournament. For a little perspective, the most-watched Major League World Series game had 50 million viewers in 1980.
