The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Canberra Royals veteran Rolando ready for long-awaited ACT Brumbies debut

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated March 22 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Royals veteran Pedro Rolando is set to make his ACT Brumbies debut on Friday night. Picture by James Croucher

Pedro Rolando was close to hanging up the boots.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.