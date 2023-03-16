The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

John I Dent Cup sets platform for Cale, Wright's ACT Brumbies debuts

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
March 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie Cale. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Charlie Cale looks around the ACT Brumbies change room and sees Wallabies in every direction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.