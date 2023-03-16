Charlie Cale looks around the ACT Brumbies change room and sees Wallabies in every direction.
From Rob Valetini and Pete Samu to Nick Frost, James Slipper and Tom Wright, the emerging loose forward is surrounded by some of the biggest names in rugby.
Cale is set to share the field with those players on Saturday night after being named on the bench for the Brumbies' clash with Moana Pasifika at Canberra Stadium.
The call-up marks a rapid rise for the 22-year-old who moved to the ACT last season to join the development squad.
It didn't take long for Cale to impress and many tipped it was only a matter of time before he made his Super Rugby debut.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The youngster, however, didn't expect it to come this quickly but he's vowed to make the most of the opportunity when his name is called on Saturday night.
"It's such an amazing backrow here, guys like Pete Samu, Rob Valetini," Cale said. "They're some of the best players in the world, I was just waiting for my opportunity.
"I can sit here and talk for hours what I learnt off those guys. [I learnt] what it takes to be a professional player, the day in, day out stuff, the competitiveness and the competitive edge you've got to bring."
Cale is one of two Brumbies in the frame for a debut against Moana, with Vikings lock Jack Wright also named on the bench after Darcy Swain was ruled out with a foot injury.
Coach Stephen Larkham has made a handful of changes to the side, with Connal McInerney named at starting hooker and Lachlan Lonergan dropping back to the bench. Luke Reimer will wear the No.7 jumper, Rory Scott handed the week off.
Cale and Wright were standouts during the John I Dent Cup last season, Cale the competition's leading try-scorer and a key figure in Uni-Norths' run to the semi-finals.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has made it clear performances in Canberra club rugby will be highly valued and gave a number of players an opportunity in two end-of-season trials last year.
While the ACT may not have the depth of Sydney or Brisbane, the coach feels the quality in the John I Dent Cup is comparable to the two cities.
That, he said, is a key reason why a host of Brumbies have successfully made the leap from club to Super Rugby.
"We're looking at the wider area and making sure we're not missing talent that's on our doorstep, which I think we've been guilty of in the past," Larkham said.
"It's a great opportunity for Jack and a great story for the local competition that you put your head down, you work hard, you'll get noticed in this competition and we're looking there first and foremost."
While nervous about his potential debut, Cale has taken plenty of confidence from his experience playing for the Owls.
The backrower is close with Wright and has enjoyed sharing the experience with him throughout the past week.
"I know how much it means to me so I know how much it would mean to him," Cale said. "It makes the moment that much better."
1. James Slipper, 2. Connal McInerney, 3. Rhys Van Nek, 4. Nick Frost, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Luke Reimer, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Corey Toole, 12. Ollie Sapsford, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Andy Muirhead, 15. Tom Wright, REPLACEMENTS 16. Lachlan Lonergan, 17. Blake Schoupp, 18. Tom Ross, 19. Jack Wright, 20. Charlie Cale, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Jack Debreczeni, 23. Ben O'Donnell
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.