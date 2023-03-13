The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Canberra Stadium introduces new parking payment system for Raiders and Brumbies games

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated March 13 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Brumbies are undefeated after three games this year. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra Stadium officials will deploy more staff and additional payment machines to the eastern side of the ground this weekend in an attempt to avoid a repeat of major traffic delays for the first double-header of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.