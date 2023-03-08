The Canberra Times
Canberra Stadium cuts price of pies, chips and drinks for Raiders and Brumbies games

March 9 2023 - 4:00am
Cheap food? Yes please. Canberra Stadium is slashing the cost of its top five game-day foods for Brumbies and Raiders games this year. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The ACT government will slash the cost of Canberra Stadium's five most popular food items and introduce a new pre and post-game fan zone in an attempt to make the football codes more attractive to fans.

