ACT Sport Minister Yvette Berry hopes the ongoing stadium debate is nearing its end, declaring whatever decision is made will be "what's best for Canberrans" as the government weighs up location options.
Berry, the ACT Brumbies, Canberra Raiders and Canberra Stadium officials launched a new initiative to generate game-day interest and make matches more affordable for fans this year, dropping the price of foods and creating a new pre and post-game entertainment space.
But the elephant in the room was the future of the Australian Sports Commission-owned venue and whether the government had settled on a redevelopment at Bruce or had relaunched a Civic dream.
Berry was tight-lipped, although she confirmed the government was still in talks with the commission about using the stadium and the planned reopening of the AIS Arena at the start of next year.
She said she hoped to give stadium-debate followers certainty "sometime soon", but even so the reality is Canberra Stadium will be used for at least a decade while the next step is planned and executed.
"Look, I really hope we can be a little bit more certain for everybody because I think it's frustrating to keep having a conversation about where it might be [and] when we can make that decision," Berry said.
"I'd like to think we can be a little bit more certain with the community about whether it can stay here [at Bruce] or be somewhere else.
"But those conversations are ongoing. And I think the Chief Minister [Andrew Barr] has been clear and the government has been clear that it's unlikely in the short to medium term. But there will be a new stadium."
The Brumbies and Raiders had been hoping to be running out on a new stadium by now, with the 2020s flagged as the initial build timeline when talks were first launched in 2009.
There have been delays for several reasons, but the Brumbies will be running on to a new playing surface at Canberra Stadium. Behind closed doors there's been change-room upgrades, new television screens and another big screen on the way mid-season.
In the canteen there's cheaper pies, hot dogs, sausage rolls, chips and drinks, and a new "The Huddle" zone for fans to gather before and after games to counter the criticism that there's no atmosphere.
The food and "Huddle" fixes will cost the government $250,000 after pitching in to help both the Brumbies and Raiders make game days more attractive.
"We're very, very grateful the government did listen to our concerns and have stepped up, because our surveys show the cost of food and beverage is an inhibitor for families," said Raiders boss Don Furner.
"We've all got to work together. It's hard to get people out here in winter, so whatever we can do to encourage them to come out is much appreciated.
"It's a great stadium. We know it's old and we'd all love a new one. We talk about it all the time. Hopefully we get there one day, but to encourage people to come out [now], this is what we need to do."
Berry said the government had invested $12 million into stadium upgrades over the past five years.
"At the end of the day, [a decision on the stadium future] it's what's best for Canberrans. We'll continue those conversations and hopefully have some more certainty for everybody sometime soon," Berry said.
The Brumbies will play the first game of the year at the stadium on Saturday night when they host arch rivals the Queensland Reds.
The Raiders will return to Canberra next week after spending the first two rounds of the NRL season on the road, with their first home match set for a showdown with the Cronulla Sharks next Sunday.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
