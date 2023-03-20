The Canberra Times
Canberra Raiders hooker Danny Levi to undergo surgery on broken jaw

Updated March 20 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 3:50pm
Raiders hooker Danny Levi will have surgery on Tuesday. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The good news for Danny Levi is he didn't lose any teeth. The bad news is he'll undergo surgery on a broken jaw and will miss eight to 10 weeks.

