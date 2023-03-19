Words alone, however, cannot change reality. Labor's current politicians prefer to point to numbers. These show a different calculus. If you want a precise numerical quantification of exactly how incorrect today's politicians think this criticism of the AUKUS submarine deal is, they point at the 1996 election, Keating's last. His crash through or crash strategy back then delivered a primary vote of just 38.75 percent. Preferences only boosted that tally to just over 46 percent. Compare that to Anthony Albanese's two-party preferred count of 52.13 last year, more than any other Labor leader for 50 years with two exceptions: Kevin Rudd (52.7 in 2007) and Bob Hawke (53.2 in 1983). Keating can only dream of numbers like those. Sure, Albanese only received a (miserable) 32.58 percent of the primary vote, but that number isn't relevant because his aim was to win. He wasn't interested in going down in flames, pandering to the party faithful. He delivered. Albanese is focused on victory.