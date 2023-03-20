Now would be an ideal time to abandon the Stage 3 tax cuts. They are estimated to cost the budget $243 billion in lost tax revenue over the next decade and are skewed to favour the rich. About half of the value of the cuts will go to the mere 3.6 per cent of taxpayers who earn more than $180,000. Only 8.7 per cent of it will go to the 46.5 per cent of taxpayers who earn less than $45,000.