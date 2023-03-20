The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Crispin Hull | Will AUKUS mean jobs for the boys or will the poor be picking up the bill?

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
March 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is Britain up to the task of producing the new subs or is Britain now the sick man out of Europe? Picture Getty Images

Not far from the beautiful yachts and powered gin palaces on the Cairns Marina are a number of boat brokers' offices. In the back room of one, away from the glazed eyes of the clientele, is a sign put up for the eyes of the staff only. It reads: We Sell Nightmares to Dreamers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crispin Hull

Crispin Hull

Columnist

Crispin Hull is a former editor of The Canberra Times and a regular columnist.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.