Canberra Health Services say privacy of patient records has been breached

By Lucy Bladen
Updated March 21 2023 - 6:54am, first published 5:30am
Canberra Health Services Dave Peffer said there has been a "serious breach" of patient privacy after records were shared. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Police have been asked to investigate a serious breach of privacy involving patient records being illegally shared by staff from Canberra Health Services.

