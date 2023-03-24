The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Tim the Yowie Man | Meet the southern corroboree frog, a little critter facing big challenges

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
Updated March 24 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There are only an estimated 25 southern corroboree frogs left in the wild.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.