Last week: Congratulations to Terry Sheales of Melba who was first to identify last week's photo as a circa mid-1950s photo of Old Adaminaby. Terry admits to "a vague memory of travelling through the town as a young child on our way to the coast in 1956 and being intrigued at the time by the fact that it was destined to soon go underwater as part of the Snowy Scheme". He just beat many other readers - including Ian McKenzie of Fisher and Jaron Bailey of Waramanga - to the prize. There were also a surprising number of incorrect entries (possibly a record) by readers convinced the photo featured one of many other towns including Tarago, Taralga, Braidwood, Cooma, and Nimmitabel.