4. If you rub a schooner glass of cold beer against the tiled walls of the pub, the glass will seemingly defy gravity and miraculously stick to the corner of the walls. This practice dates from when the pub was so packed with miners that when they went to the loo, they had nowhere else to leave their drink. No one knows exactly why the glass sticks to the wall, but it still happens. Having ripped up the carpet in the bar, the new publicans are "strongly contemplating laying down rubber mats under the wall tiles in question just in case not all the schooners defy gravity and instead crash onto the now exposed floor tiles below". With glasses costing about $6 each, you can't blame them.