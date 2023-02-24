Posy conundrum: Just as Mary Gilmore did in 1916, visitors to Gilbert's grave continue to bring flowers. I wonder how many people place flowers on the grave of poor Sergeant Parry, the policeman that Gilbert gunned down while robbing the Gundagai-Yass mail coach, near Jugiong on November 17, 1864? Apparently, Parry and another trooper exchanged shots with the gang until Parry had discharged his last barrel. When called upon by Gilbert to surrender, Parry infamously announced he would prefer to die first. Gilbert shot him dead. For the record, Parry is buried in North Gundagai cemetery, next to Senior-Constable Webb Bowen who was shot by bushranger Captain Moonlite 15 years later at Wantabadgery (between Gundagai and Junee).