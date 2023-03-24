Lee points to differences between Gareth Evans and Paul Keating: "I would not put Evans in the same league as Keating. Evans may be commenting now but has been quietly doing his thing. Keating, however, hasn't stepped out of the limelight since leaving his post in the Labor caucus. As for Latham, I believe he is a man who thrives on the spotlight, this is why he continues to shout and stamp. It gives him what he wants - people's attention. He has been sneaky at resigning to recontest another tilt at the upper house. Forgive me for being sceptical, but is he just looking for a nice pollie pension?"