The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Why Carl Valeri wants Canberra's A-League team to pull trigger within months

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
March 23 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carl Valeri says Canberra's A-League team can be a massive success if everyone buys in. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Carl Valeri is urging Canberra's A-League insiders to pull the trigger on building a men's academy program to set the club up for long-term success, while calling on local clubs to shelve future promotion aspirations and funnel their best talent to the new venture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.