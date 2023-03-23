Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. We've got the latest on Rugby Australia's bid to sign a rugby league star and how you're getting bang for buck at Canberra Stadium. There'll be even more Locker Room Friday morning.
The ACT Brumbies could enter the Joseph Sua'ali'i sweepstakes as the NRL star mulls a multi-million dollar offer to defect to rugby union from 2025.
Sua'ali'i is one of the hottest names in rugby at the moment as speculation builds over the 19-year-old Sydney Roosters star's future.
Rugby Australia have made no secrets about their desire to lure the teenage prodigy back to the XV-man game amid talk of a two-year deal being tabled for Sua'ali'i from 2025.
Sua'ali'i signed a new deal to keep him at the Roosters until the end of 2024 but a deal to switch codes - and wear Wallaby gold - would put him in the realm of Australian rugby's biggest money-makers.
The NSW Waratahs are the front-runners to secure his services but Brumbies officials are keeping a close eye on proceedings, and the ACT could emerge as a dark horse in the race for Sua'ali'i's signature.
"We've got a number of nationally contracted players, somebody of that talent would be welcomed, but it's probably a long ask for us to be able to facilitate something like that, given the class and quality of the squad we currently have," Brumbies general manager Chris Thomson said.
There's been plenty of talk about the food at Canberra Stadium this year even though we've had just three games so far.
One eagle-eyed Raiders fan spotted someone in Brisbane counting chips to get a per-chip price breakdown. The tweet went pretty wild and has been viewed 106,000 times. He worked out he had 56 chips at a cost of $6, so $0.107 per chip. He also had a heat rating of 9 out of 10.
How do our Canberra chips stack up against the Queenslanders? Twitter user Richard Ware worked out: 48 chips at a cost of $3.51 (with a member discount), so $0.073 per chip. It's official - Canberra is better than Brisbane.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
