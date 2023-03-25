Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Canberra

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the ACT, after the Bureau of Meteorology forecast heavy localised rainfall and damaging winds.
The bureau said a very moist environment would support storms capable of producing heavy rainfall, with flash flooding possible over the next several hours across parts of NSW and the ACT.
Goulburn Airport recorded 31 millimetres of rain in 30 minutes to 11.11am on Saturday.
Rain gauges in the ACT recorded up to 11 millimetres in the 24 hours to 9am.
The severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 1.50pm on Saturday, with a further warning due by 4.50pm.
The bureau said a detailed warning would be issued for Canberra and Queanbeyan if severe thunderstorms developed in the area.
