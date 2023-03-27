The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Anzac Day arrangements in Canberra nearly back to normal after COVID pandemic restrictions

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
March 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Construction work at the Australian War Memorial means Anzac Day ceremonies will be in the gardens alongside the monument. Picture by Karleen Minney

Anzac Day is starting to feel like it used before the pandemic - albeit with continued disruption because of the building work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.