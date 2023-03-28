The Greens were pushing for an outright ban on new fossil fuel project approvals, which the government has declined. However, the new climate trigger in the safeguard bill means xcope 1 and 2 emissions over a coal or gas project's life (those directly generated by a facility or by the generation of electricity it uses) must now be formally considered in the context of the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act, which governs approvals of major coal and gas developments.

