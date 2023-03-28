The Canberra Times
Tim Buckley | How the Albanese government's climate safeguard mechanism will work

By Tim Buckley
Updated March 28 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 11:30am
While still far from perfect, the deal struck between the federal government and the Greens, with the support of the teals to get the safeguard mechanism legislation through Parliament, to come into effect from July 1, is a significant step forward on the nation's decarbonisation pathway.

