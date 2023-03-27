The Canberra Times
The new safeguard mechanism deal that gets everyone's climate skates on

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated March 27 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 4:55pm
A deal has been done between Labor and the Greens on climate and everyone involved is compromising and, at the same time, winning over the safeguard mechanism revamp.

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

