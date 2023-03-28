Our favourite fast food chain Red Rooster has introduced a brand new clothing range revealing an on-trend mix of comfort and style.
It's another epic new collection of apparel and merch called Typography, now added to the Red Rooster online merch store Reds Shop.
Available exclusively at redroostershop.com.au, this range dials up the preppiness and gives us a cool collegiate vibe.
And the good news is, you don't have to be a uni student or a fan of Gossip Girl to appreciate the cosy pieces and trendy vibe.
Rep the Rooster in style with Typography and graduate with honours with unisex adult's and kid's sweat shirts, tees, caps and even a duffel bag featuring exclusive Reds relevant slogans that are a nod to Red's iconic menu.
The unisex collection is Aussie but varsity, serious but also cheeky and oh so Insta-worthy.
Designed with comfort, quality and cool factor in mind, the range will get you an A+ for style and contribute to something meaningful at the same time, as all profits from Reds Shop go to charity.
Whether you like your nuggets cheesy or your fried chicken spicy, if you're a pineapple fritter fan or chips are more your jam, there's always room for extra chicken salt!
Red Rooster is in the middle of a huge brand transformation; new menu, new restaurants, new branding and the latest exciting addition to its stable, Red Rooster's new and improved merch shop.
The iconic fast food chain is Australia's first and favourite chicken shop.
Red Rooster specialises in roast and fried chicken and has been satisfying the country's chicken cravings for 50 years.
The new Typography collection is now live at redroostershop.com.au.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
