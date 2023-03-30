The Canberra Times
Crime Stoppers rolls out its new advertising campaign against illicit drugs

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated March 30 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 12:00pm
Proceeds of crime is being used to fund a new campaign aimed at getting the public to help identify members of criminal gangs and organised crime syndicates importing and selling illicit drugs.

