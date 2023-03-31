The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Low maintenance or no-mow lawn means synthetic turf for your backyard cricket pitch

By John Gabriele
Updated April 4 2023 - 2:13pm, first published April 1 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

YOUR GARDEN

Pros and cons in the turf war of actual grass vs synthetic
Pros and cons in the turf war of actual grass vs synthetic

One of the highest maintenance aspects of any garden is turfed areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.