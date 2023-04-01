The best nuts for your garden? That depends on your space and your tastes. Walnut trees are large, the kind of "take over half our backyard" big, though they also have an open canopy which means quite a lot of light comes through in summer. They also obediently drop their leaves in winter, giving you all the sunlight available. Plus, of course, you can prune them, just as you can prune tall-growing pecan trees, which by the way do far better with a pollinator, though a single tree may bear nut.