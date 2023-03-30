The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Indigenous Voice to Parliament: David Pocock wants all to engage in good faith

Miriam Webber
Karen Barlow
By Miriam Webber, and Karen Barlow
March 31 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent senator David Pocock and Aunty Violet Sheridan at Parliament House. Picture by James Croucher
Independent senator David Pocock and Aunty Violet Sheridan at Parliament House. Picture by James Croucher

Independent ACT senator David Pocock says there is "so much at stake" in addressing the needs and wants of First Nations Australians and he is "really disappointed" politics is playing with the Indigenous Voice to Parliament proposal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.