Police have publicly identified the man whose body was found on a path in southern Canberra last month.
Randy Booth's body was found on a path near Bussau Close in Wanniassa on Friday March 3, but his death remains under investigation.
Detectives are looking to speak to anyone in the vicinity of Bussau Close between 9am and 1pm on Friday, March 3.
Anyone else who has information that may help police is also encouraged to come forward.
A major police operation swung into effect that Friday in the quiet Wanniassa cul de sac, with streets blocked off to traffic and large sections of the local area around where the body was found cordoned off as a potential crime scene.
People with information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference 7367545.
A post-mortem held in the week after Mr Booth's death failed to reveal anything conducive towards his cause of death.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.