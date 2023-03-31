Christopher reckons the government's plan won't help anyone in the short-term: "The tiny little scratch on the surface of this social horror the government is proposing is 'kicking the can down the road'. The Greens are quite right to say no. Who needs the submarines to defend the indefensible and would they be of any use in a world that will be using drones etc? There are so many social ills in this rich country and we have no excuse but to work on them flat out with every resource we have and that includes the resources being stolen from us daily."