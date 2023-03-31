The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business
Opinion

Pialligo Estate was a destination with a true point of difference

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated March 31 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Glenn, the former executive chef of the now closed Pialligo Estate. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Mark Glenn, the former executive chef of the now closed Pialligo Estate. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Amid stories of young couples left jilted at the proverbial altar and staff left shocked and out of pocket by the closure of Pialligo Estate, we shouldn't forget that Canberra has also lost one of Australia's most unique paddock-to-plate dining experiences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.