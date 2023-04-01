The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

East Lake plan a 'missed opportunity' for light rail transformation: Fyshwick businesses

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
April 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fyshwick Business Association president Rob Evans. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Fyshwick Business Association president Rob Evans. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

New East Lake plans are beyond disappointing as it would scuttle the potential to open up a light rail route to Fyshwick, the head of a business group has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.