I urge the government to make an exposure draft of its proposed law available as soon as practicable. It should also consider proposing the repeal of S.51 (XXVI), the racist foundations of which are a continuing embarrassment, and replacing it with a provision enabling Parliament to make laws with respect to (e.g.) "The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples, the First Peoples of this ancient land, for whom it is deemed necessary to make special laws".