Canberra Raiders rally behind legend Sam Backo after heart attack

By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated April 2 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 12:15pm
Sam Backo in action for the Raiders. File picture
The Canberra Raiders are rallying around club legend Sam Backo and his family while the Queenslander is in a "critical condition" in a Cairns hospital.

