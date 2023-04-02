The Canberra Raiders are rallying around club legend Sam Backo and his family while the Queenslander is in a "critical condition" in a Cairns hospital.
In a statement released by the club, it was confirmed Backo had suffered a heart attack on Saturday and "at this stage remains in a critical condition".
"Christabel, Sam's wife and extended family appreciate the support and prayers received for Sam," the Raiders statement read.
"The family has asked to please respect their privacy at this time."
The 62-year-old played 115 games for the Green Machine between 1983-88, and later joined the Brisbane Broncos following a brief stint in England with Leeds.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart shared his support for his former teammate.
"This is just a real shock and hopefully he can pull through," Stuart said.
"He was meant to have caught up with the boys and I when we were up in Townsville playing the Cowboys but he was unable to make it.
"Early in my career we were teammates and I played a lot of football against Sam when he was at the Broncos and in Origin.
"The club offer their 100 percent support and prayers."
Backo represented Queensland in seven State of Origin games and also donned the green and gold for the Kangaroos, where he famously became the first - and still only - Australian prop to score in every game of an Ashes rugby league series.
Alongside greats Arthur Beetson and Gorden Tallis, Backo was named in the Indigenous Team of the Century in 2001, was awarded the Australian Sports Medal in 2000 and in 2004, he was honoured in the Raiders' All Indigenous team with club legends such as Laurie Daley, Ken Nagas and John 'Chicka' Ferguson.
Backo retired from footy in 1990 and settled back in Queensland, but has always had a place in the hearts of Raiders fans.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
