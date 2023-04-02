Work is set to begin on the establishment of a national firearms register to help police tackle gun violence.
There will be a special meeting of police ministers on Monday to advance discussions on the national firearms register.
National cabinet agreed to pursue a register in a February meeting, which was prompted by the fatal shooting of two police officers and a neighbour in Wieambilla last December.
Police ministers were tasked to report on options to implement a national firearms register by mid-2023.
The meeting will aim to seek agreement on the purpose and capabilities of the national register.
Federal Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus will chair the meeting on Monday.
"Australia already has some of the strongest firearms controls in the world," Mr Dreyfus said.
"The uniform national gun laws adopted in the wake of the 1996 Port Arthur massacre have made Australia a much safer place but there is always room for improvement.
"A national firearms register will ensure police across all Australian jurisdictions have timely and accurate information to assess any firearms risk posed, and protect the community from harm."
The Australian Federal Police Association has been campaigning for the national registry since 2019.
The association's president Alex Caruana in February said the database would make the job for police officers "immeasurably safer".
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
