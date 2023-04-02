The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Mark Dreyfus to chair police ministers meeting on national firearms register

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
April 2 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Australia's Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Work is set to begin on the establishment of a national firearms register to help police tackle gun violence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.