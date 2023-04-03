Where on earth in the Australian land mass are the 650,000 people to be housed over the two years? And another 650,000 in the next two years? And another and another? Who is to pay for the dwelling construction? Or doesn't it matter. As long as big business can grind into the maw masses of profit-making cheap labour, who cares where they will be housed or the pressure they will put on housing, congestion and the environment for the people (including recent migrants) who live here now.